Rose Marie Frock, 77, of Westminster, MD, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster, due to complications from the coronavirus. Born February 11, 1943 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Angelina (Sansone) Matulonis. She was a devoted wife to her loving husband of 28 years, Ronald "Ron" Frock. Rose was of the Catholic faith. Before retiring, she was a housekeeper and babysitter, and worked for the Carroll County Board of Education in custodial maintenance. She enjoyed working in her flower gardens, dancing, singing karaoke, and socializing with people. She was always the life of the party, making people laugh with her funny remarks. She was a member of the Westminster Moose Lodge. In addition to her husband Ron, she is survived by her son Scott and wife Kris of Hanover, PA; grandson, Cameron; sister, Alice and her husband Bob; brothers, Donny and his wife Patty, Joe and his wife Judy, Frank, and Charles. She was predeceased by a son, Tommy; and brothers, Ronnie and Mike. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at the New Lutheran Cemetery in Manchester, MD, where Rose will be laid to rest next to her son Tommy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Carroll County, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at WWW.MYERSDURBORAWFH.COM.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 28, 2020.