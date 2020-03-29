Rose Brundage, age 80 passed 3/26/2020 at her home in Woodbine MD. Rose has been fighting breast cancer since she retired from Springfield State Hospital in 2000 where she had been a beautician for many years, and previously a nurse. She was the daughter of the late Willie (Pink) and Lucinda Wilson originally from Greenville NC. Surviving are loving husband George A Brundage (Yogi); daughter Donna L Harrington and son-n-law Bob Weeks of Stevenville MD; son and daughter-in-law Duane (Pete) and Sandy Harrington of Essex MD; daughter Mystic Kolb of Brooklyn MD; daughter Samantha Collins of Woodbine MD; nephew (like a son) Johnnie and Laurie Roebuck of Sykesville; 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by 7 siblings. Due to COVID-19 a service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Carroll Regional Cancer Center, 291 Stoner Ave, Westminster MD 21157.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 29, 2020