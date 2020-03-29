Carroll County Times

Rose Brundage, age 80 passed 3/26/2020 at her home in Woodbine MD. Rose has been fighting breast cancer since she retired from Springfield State Hospital in 2000 where she had been a beautician for many years, and previously a nurse. She was the daughter of the late Willie (Pink) and Lucinda Wilson originally from Greenville NC. Surviving are loving husband George A Brundage (Yogi); daughter Donna L Harrington and son-n-law Bob Weeks of Stevenville MD; son and daughter-in-law Duane (Pete) and Sandy Harrington of Essex MD; daughter Mystic Kolb of Brooklyn MD; daughter Samantha Collins of Woodbine MD; nephew (like a son) Johnnie and Laurie Roebuck of Sykesville; 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by 7 siblings. Due to COVID-19 a service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Carroll Regional Cancer Center, 291 Stoner Ave, Westminster MD 21157.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 29, 2020
bullet Breast Cancer
