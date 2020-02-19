Rose Marie David, 84, of Hampstead, passed away on February 17, 2020 at the Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater, FL. Born March 2, 1935 in Jenkins, KY, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Effie (Jenkins) Sturgill. She was the wife of the late Sammy Shaul David, Sr. Surviving are her three sons, Sammy David of Westminster, MD, John David of Hanover, PA, Donnie David of Erie, PA; two daughters, Sandy Marie Zebron of Appllo Beach, FL, Tamara David of Winnetka, CA; three brothers, Charles Sturgill of Dundalk, MD, Donald Sturgill of Dundalk, MD, Howard Sturgill of Erie, PA. She was predeceased by her son, Ronnie David. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020, 3 - 5 pm & 7 - 9 pm at Eline Funeral Home, Hampstead, MD. Service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10:30 am at the Grace Bible Church in Manchester, MD with Pastor Gregory Breen officiating. Interment will be in Hampstead Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Grace Bible Church 3250 Charmil Drive Manchester, MD 21102.

