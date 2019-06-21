Roseanne J. Foohey, age 79, of Sykesville passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at home. Born October 13, 1939, in Baltimore, MD she was the daughter of the late George H. Kohler and Jeanette Magness Kohler. She was the wife of the late William L. Foohey, Jr. who died in 1988. Roseanne was a graduate of Notre Dame Prep School and the former Towson State Teachers College. After her graduation she was a teacher for several years. She then worked as a Sales Associate with Joseph A. Banks for many years. After her retirement with Banks she worked in a dental office. Roseanne was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Community, Sykesville. She loved traveling, reading and spending time with family and friends. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Coleen and David Lambdin of Baltimore; sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Valerie Foohey of Austin, TX and Brad and Jamie Foohey of Pikesville; sister, Sally English of Pittsburgh and grandchildren: Jessica, Matthew, Will, Sophia, and Logan. She was predeceased by brother, George Kohler. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 24, 2019, from 6 to 8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville. A funeral liturgy will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 10am at St. Joseph Catholic Community, 915 Liberty Road, Eldersburg. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Community, Eldersburg or to the Johns Hopkins Cancer Center. Published in Carroll County Times on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary