|
Services
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
Rosella Elizabeth "Rose" Hopple


1939 - 2019
Rosella Elizabeth "Rose" Hopple Obituary
Rosella "Rose" Elizabeth Hopple of Mt. Airy MD Passed December 24, 2019 at Home. She was the Beloved spouse of Howard Eugene Hopple. Mrs. Hopple was born April 3, 1939 in Lewistown, PA She met her husband and worked at AT&T for 5 years and later at 84 Components as an Office Manager. She enjoyed sewing, woodworking, gardening and birdwatching. Devoted mother of Alan Hopple, Ann Miller and Glen Hopple. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 29, 2019 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, P.A., 1212 W. Old Liberty Rd. Winfield, MD 21784. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Carroll Hospice 292 Stoner Ave. Westminster, MD 21784.
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 27, 2019
