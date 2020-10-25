Rosemary A. Ziegler, 81, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Homewood at Plum Creek Nursing Center, with her loving family by her side. Born October 1, 1939 in Minersville, PA, she was the daughter of the late William and Julia (Ingalzo) Doskus. Rosemary was the loving wife of the late Jerome F. Ziegler who died June 4, 1994. Rosemary was a 1957 graduate of Minersville High School and a 1960 graduate of Sacred Heart Hospital Nursing School. She worked as a nurse and for the State of Maryland in coordinating and licensing certifications, until her retirement in 1999. Rosemary was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hanover, PA. She enjoyed volunteering, being a Eucharistic Minister, reading, doing sudoku puzzles, and traveling the world. Rosemary is survived by her children, Julie Bowman of Westminster, MD, Keith Ziegler of Mt. Airy, MD, and Kurt Ziegler of New Oxford, PA; six grandchildren, Michael Ziegler, Cara Ziegler, Kristofer Ziegler, Tyler Bowman, Connor Bowman, and Gage Ziegler; two great grandchildren; and a brother, Joseph Doskus of Thailand. A memorial service to celebrate and remember Rosemary's life will be held 11 AM, Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA. Burial will be in Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery, Owings Mills, MD at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends and share memories from 10 -11 AM, Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 guidelines and in compliance with health and public safety directives, those attending the visitation and service will be required to wear masks and social distance. Attendance inside the funeral home will be limited. In lieu of flowers. Contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
, 1818 Market St., Ste 2820, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Or the Homewood at Plum Creek Benevolent Fund, 425 Westminster Avenue, Hanover, PA 17331. The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA 17331 is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com
.