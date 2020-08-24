Rosemary Lee Murray (nee Ridgley), age 75, of Sykesville, MD., died Friday, August 21, 2020 at her home. She was born July 5, 1945 in Granite, Maryland, the daughter of the late Oliver Russell Ridgley and the late Gladys Elizabeth Kemp Ridgley. Rosemary was the wife of the late George Edward Murray, Jr. She was a cafeteria lunch worker and worked at A & P Grocery Stores. Enjoyed flowers and gardening. Surviving are Sisters Shirley Vogt of Crestline, Ohio, and Mary Ellen Rund of Randallstown, MD and a brother Steve Ridgley of Westminster, MD., also survived by sister in law Rosemarie Ridgley, numerous nieces and nephews, and Anna, Amanda, and Joey. Gathering of family and friends will be held, Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 11:00 AM- 12:00 Noon; with a Catholic Prayer Memorial Service LIVE STREAM at 12:00 noon, at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA., 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School). MASKS MUST BE WORN AND SOCIAL DISTANCING OBSERVED. Inurnment will be Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville, MD. Memorial Contributions can be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Fund, 501 St. Jude Place • Memphis, TN 38105 https://www.stjude.org/donate
. Arrangements made by: Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA., Sykesville, MD www.burrier-queen.com
.