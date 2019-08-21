Ross Morcomb (Pop-Pop), 86, died on Saturday, August 17 at Homewood at Plum Creek of Hanover retirement community. He was the husband of the late Vera Morcomb. Surviving are his daughter, Cathy Morcomb and sons; Robert, John, and David Morcomb. Surviving in addition to his children are his granddaughters; Dakota, Hollis, Kara, and Kellee and great grandchildren; Aja, Micah, Charlotte, and Vera. Ross was an industrial arts teacher at Franklin Junior High School for 35 years. He was also an avid antique tool collector. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, August 24, at Eline Funeral Home in Hampstead, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead, MD from 2-4 PM.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 21, 2019