Ross R. Morcomb

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ross R. Morcomb.
Service Information
Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD
21074
(410)-239-8163
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ross Morcomb (Pop-Pop), 86, died on Saturday, August 17 at Homewood at Plum Creek of Hanover retirement community. He was the husband of the late Vera Morcomb. Surviving are his daughter, Cathy Morcomb and sons; Robert, John, and David Morcomb. Surviving in addition to his children are his granddaughters; Dakota, Hollis, Kara, and Kellee and great grandchildren; Aja, Micah, Charlotte, and Vera. Ross was an industrial arts teacher at Franklin Junior High School for 35 years. He was also an avid antique tool collector. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, August 24, at Eline Funeral Home in Hampstead, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead, MD from 2-4 PM.

logo
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.