Roy A. Talbott of Columbia, SC, passed away unexpectedly November 1, 2020. Roy was born May 29 1954, to Albert D. and Margaret E. Talbott. Roy moved to Westminster MD in 1971. His family owned and operated Rappahannock Seafood in the 1970s. Roy was as a member of the country band "Still Doing Time" and is survived by his twin brother Ray A. Talbott. Roy chose to donate his body to science.



