Roy Dwayne Beard, 55, of Hampstead, MD, passed away suddenly on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Born on October 26, 1964, in Westminster, MD, he was the son of Edward Milton Beard and the late Bette Norman Beard. He was the beloved husband of Lynn Fleming Beard. Roy was a devout believer and had a strong faith which inspired many. A devoted son, husband, and father, this farm boy loved spending time with his family and friends. He worked many years as a mechanic for Beechfield Landscaping. His favorite pastimes included sports, fishing and working on crossword puzzles. Surviving in addition to his father, and his wife Lynn, are children: Miriam Sullivan and husband Benjamin, Samuel Beard, and Nathaniel Beard, grandchildren: Abby, Ally, Sammy, Ethan, Epic, and Memphis, siblings: Sandra Beard and husband Garry Raim, and David Beard and wife Denise, nieces: Belle, Sophie, Kari, and Eley, and nephews: Josiyah, and Zeke. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 1, from 6 – 8 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD 21102. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, Second Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 29, 2020