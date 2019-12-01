Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7575 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Westminster Bible Church 310 Gorsuch Road Westminster , MD View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Westminster Bible Church 310 Gorsuch Road Westminster , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Roy Joseph Gulino, 66, of Westminster, MD died on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, surrounded by his family. Born on March 13, 1953 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Rosario Gulino and Mary Polise Gulino. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Nancy Wetterau Gulino. Roy graduated from Severna Park High School in 1971, and with a continued passion for learning and education earned several bachelor's degrees in the fields of science and medicine (Psychobiology and Chemistry from NYU, Medical Technology from UMD School of Applied Health Professions, and Mechanical Engineering from UMD College of Engineering). Roy worked as a micro-packaging Engineer for NSA. He was a man of strong faith and an active member of Westminster Bible Church. In his free time, he enjoyed repairing music equipment at Amps and More with his dear friend Geoff Woolfson. He loved reading books and tending to his garden. His greatest joy was spending time with his children and beloved grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Roy is survived by: five children, Jenny Gulino and husband Steve Tayloe of Reisterstown, MD; Ryan Gulino and wife Crystal of Fairfax, VA; Mary Gulino of Baltimore, MD; Renee Gulino and husband Shane Stewart of Frederick, MD; and Angela Gulino of Mancos, CO; two brothers Robert Gulino and wife Denise of Perry Hall, and Ron Gulino and wife Arlene of San Diego, CA; step-mother Rosemary Gulino of Winter Springs, FL; two step-sisters Susan Coomes and husband Bill of Severn, MD, and Kim

Roy Joseph Gulino, 66, of Westminster, MD died on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, surrounded by his family. Born on March 13, 1953 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Rosario Gulino and Mary Polise Gulino. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Nancy Wetterau Gulino. Roy graduated from Severna Park High School in 1971, and with a continued passion for learning and education earned several bachelor's degrees in the fields of science and medicine (Psychobiology and Chemistry from NYU, Medical Technology from UMD School of Applied Health Professions, and Mechanical Engineering from UMD College of Engineering). Roy worked as a micro-packaging Engineer for NSA. He was a man of strong faith and an active member of Westminster Bible Church. In his free time, he enjoyed repairing music equipment at Amps and More with his dear friend Geoff Woolfson. He loved reading books and tending to his garden. His greatest joy was spending time with his children and beloved grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Roy is survived by: five children, Jenny Gulino and husband Steve Tayloe of Reisterstown, MD; Ryan Gulino and wife Crystal of Fairfax, VA; Mary Gulino of Baltimore, MD; Renee Gulino and husband Shane Stewart of Frederick, MD; and Angela Gulino of Mancos, CO; two brothers Robert Gulino and wife Denise of Perry Hall, and Ron Gulino and wife Arlene of San Diego, CA; step-mother Rosemary Gulino of Winter Springs, FL; two step-sisters Susan Coomes and husband Bill of Severn, MD, and Kim Smith and husband Doug of Casselberry, FL; step-brother Chris Watt and wife Kathy of Winter Springs, FL; seven grandchildren Josh, Riley, Hailey, Brady, Connor, Logan, and Freya. He was preceded in death by a grandson Ethan Lee Steiner. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 11 to 1 p.m. at the Westminster Bible Church, 310 Gorsuch Road, Westminster, MD. Funeral Services will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Carl Strine officiating. Reception immediately following. Memorial contributions can be made to the Westminster Bible Church. Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close