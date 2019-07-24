Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Winfield Fire Hall
320 W. Old Liberty Road
Sykesville, MD
Roy Lee Elliott


1940 - 2019
Roy Lee Elliott, 79, of Sykesville, MD passed away at the Dove House, Westminster, MD on July 10, 2019. Born in Hutton, MD on May 2, 1940, the son of the Kathryn Hauser & the late Roy Frank Elliott. He was the beloved husband, for 60 years, to wife Theresia "Terry" Elliott whom he met in Germany while serving in the United States Army for 3 years. He retired from Roy's Body Shop, Inc in Sykesville, MD in 2011. Surviving in addition to his wife & mother are, Sons Richard L. & Glenn S. & wife Stephanie Elliott and a grandson Kyle L. Elliott & wife Breanna. He was the brother of Barbara Ayres & family, Donna Hauser with husband & family, Steve Tasker, were very dear to Roy. Roy had high regards for his brothers Charles W. Weimer with wife & family, Thomas Hauser, Terry Hauser, wife & family. He was fond of brothers from another marriage Darn, Clifford, Dan Elliott and their families. He enjoyed family events, outings with numerous cousins of which George & Virginia Tichinel were special blessing to him. He loved car Races, hunting, county/gospel music and retreating to the peace and quiet of his cabin property. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Roy's Life on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Winfield Fire Hall, 1320 W. Old Liberty Road Sykesville, MD 21784 from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Carroll Hospice/Dove House 292 Stoner Ave. Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on July 24, 2019
