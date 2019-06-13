Roy Daniel Weishaar, 82, of Taneytown, MD died on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at his home. Born March 25, 1937 in Keysville, MD, he was the son of the late Roy Rippeon and the late Mary Viola Weishaar. He was the husband of Catherine (Wilson) Weishaar, to whom he was married for 59 years. Roy was a tradesman and mechanic. He was employed by Taney Corporation in Taneytown for 18 years. He operated the American Service Station in Taneytown during his younger years and was also employed by the former Skiles Funeral Home. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, having time on the farm, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving, in addition to his wife Catherine, are daughter, Melissa Drobisch and husband Dennis of Taneytown; 4 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild that is soon to be born; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his twin brother, Paul Weishaar; 2 other brothers, Vick and Fred Weishaar ; sister, Shirley Fogle; step-brothers, Donald, George and Jerry Clingan; and step-sister, Mary Clingan. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD with Pastor Brian LoPiccolo officiating. Burial will follow at Keysville Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, June 13th at the funeral home and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Roy's name may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Published in Carroll County Times on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary