Service Information
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester , MD 21102
(410)-374-2626
Visitation
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester , MD 21102
Visitation
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester , MD 21102
Funeral service
1:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester , MD 21102
Obituary

Ruby Irene Leppo Bull, 91, of Hampstead, MD, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at her home. Born on April 29, 1928, on the White Oak Farm in Greenmount, MD, presently known as the Oakmont Golf Course and Development, Carroll County Library, and Hampstead Market Place, Weis Market, she was the daughter of the late Howell R. and Elizabeth V. Mencha Leppo. She was the beloved wife of Kenneth Elridge Bull, for over 73 years. Ruby and Ken met while Ken was home on leave from the USN during WWII. She and Ken exchanged lovely letters during the war. Her first job away from the farm was rolling cigars at a Manchester Cigar Factory. After marriage, Ruby and her husband built their home on property adjacent to her childhood home in Greenmount, where they have resided since 1953. Ruby is also the longest living member of Greenmount Methodist Church where she was baptized and where she and Ken were married in 1946. She attended the former Hampstead Elementary and High School. She took night school classes in business. Ruby was a 25 year plus member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Lebanon Lodge #108. After retirement, Ruby and Ken enjoyed going on military reunions (USN) after locating the former shipmates and families of the LST 742. Ruby retired twice-once from Black and Decker in Hampstead and later from Weis Market in Greenmount, which is located on her parent's farm. She enjoyed spending time with her family first and foremost, as well as gardening, bird watching, drawing, painting, cooking, baking, and trying new recipes. She took pride in her home and could be found cleaning most any time of day. She enjoyed music, especially the big band sounds of the 40's, Frank Sinatra, Andy Williams, and Perry Como. Surviving her in addition to her husband are her children: Beverly Hockstad and husband Michael of Manchester, MD, and Dennis G. Bull and wife Deborah of Greenville, SC, 4 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, a sister: Dolly Leppo Poff, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters: Pearl Leppo and Esther Leppo Kopp, a stepsister: Evelyn Leppo Masimore, and a stepbrother: Raymond Leppo. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 6, from 3-5 and 7-9 pm and on Saturday, March 7, from 12-1 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD 21102, where a funeral service will begin at 1 pm, with her pastor Rev. John Rudolph officiating. Interment to follow in Greenmount United Methodist Church Cemetery in Hampstead, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Greenmount United Methodist Church, 2001 Hanover Pike, Hampstead, MD 21074 or Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be offered at

