Ruby V. QuintrellRuby Virginia Quintrell, 85, a resident of Lorien Assisted Living in Mount Airy, Md., formerly of Harrisonburg, died on Sunday, June 2, 2019. She was born on Jan. 10, 1934, in Stanley and was a daughter of the late Elbert Franklin Cubbage and Florine Virginia Hilliard Cubbage.Mrs. Quintrell was employed as an office clerk for Blue Bell (now Wrangler) and Roses Department Store, as well as a cafeteria worker for Harrisonburg city schools. She was a member of the Locust Grove Church of the Brethren in Mount Airy, Md.On May 17, 1958, she married Paul Donald Quintrell, who died on June 17, 2011.She is survived by two sons, Keith D. Quintrell of Reisterstown, Md., and Gregory S. Quintrell of Mount Airy, Md.; a brother, Wayne Franklin Cubbage of Luray; three sisters, Gayle Hammer of Stanley, Doris Good of Shenandoah, and Nancy Alberti of Orange; and one grandchild. She was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Cubbage; and two sisters, Janice Chrisman and Trudy Dodson. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, at the Bradley Funeral Home by Pastor Darren Howdyshell. Burial will be in the Leake's Chapel Cemetery in Stanley.The family was to receive friends from 7-8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, at the funeral home.Memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, Md. 21157; or to the Locust Grove Church of the Brethren, 13356, Glissans Mill Rd., Mount Airy, Md. 21771.

