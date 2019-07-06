Russell Charles Smith, 57, of Westminster, Maryland died peacefully on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born on August 29, 1961 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Floyd E. Smith, Sr. and Virginia (Barrett) Smith. He was the loving husband of Bonnie S. (Coffman) Smith. Russell attended Westminster High School. He worked as a building construction worker and mason with Dave Bullock General Contracting in Westminster for many years, and most recently for C.J. Miller Co. in Hampstead. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and loved his pet dog "Tator". Russell also loved listening to old country music and Elvis Presley. Surviving in addition to his wife are son Aaron Smith and wife Hayley of Hanover, PA; daughter, Sarah Vallee and husband Donavan of Thomasville, PA; step-son, Benjamin Cowman and companion Ryan Howard of Catonsville; brothers, Floyd "Skip" Smith, Jr. and wife Maryanne of Gettysburg, Lloyd Smith and companion Debi Baker of Gettysburg, Robert Smith and wife Dawn of Westminster, and Walter Smith and companion Susan Lee of Westminster; sisters, Audrey Blickenstaff and husband Frank of Taneytown and Vivian Tallan and husband Bob of Spokane, WA; sister-in-law, Jill Weaver of Westminster; many nieces, nephews, and devoted friends. He was predeceased by a brother, John Smith. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until the time of a funeral service at 8 p.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis Street, Westminster with funeral celebrant John C. Morrill officiating. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Published in Carroll County Times on July 6, 2019