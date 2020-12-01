Russell Timothy Ray, 60, of Purcellville, VA, passed away peacefully at his home on November 24, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. Known by all as 'Rusty', he was born in Baltimore, Maryland and raised in Mt. Airy, Maryland with his three older sisters. He and his wife of 31 years, Karen Stomps Ray, married on October 21, 1989. Rusty was the son of the late Russell Walden Ray and the late Frances Sherman Ray. He shared a huge passion for sports with his father and a huge passion for Christmas with his mother. Rusty was 'all boy' from day one. He was also an excellent student and was a scholar athlete his senior year at South Carroll High School. In his free time, he played baseball and football and was in the school's marching band. He also devoted a good bit of his time to being an active member of the 4-H Club. After graduation from high school, he attended Johns Hopkins University where he received his degree in Economics and played baseball, football and JV lacrosse. He began his career as a currency trader and later left banking and moved to private industry where he actively used his knowledge of, and experience with, treasury and domestic and international finance. His career took his family of four to live overseas, in the Netherlands, for three wonderful years. Rusty was a very loving and caring husband and father, a wonderful provider and a great friend to those who had the opportunity to know him. He was very gregarious, hilarious, he loved being amidst family and friends, he enjoyed life to its fullest and he was generous to a fault. During our boys' school-age years, he volunteered as much as possible. He was a soccer coach for our boys' teams during our years overseas. After our return to the States, he participated in the annual Career Day events at the high school, sharing about his profession and his outlook on choosing a career. He was also very involved in Loudoun Valley High School's music program, serving in the Band Parents organization as Treasurer twice and President twice, as well as helping on the field during football games and at marching band competitions. In his free time, he loved reading, watching sports, golfing, cooking and being with our family and our puppy, Gracie. With his typical directness and sense of humor, he often said of people meeting him for the first time: "You'll either love me or hate me – but you won't go away undecided." Rusty is survived by his loving wife, Karen Stomps Ray of Purcellville, Virginia and their two sons, Adam Kendall and Alexander Cole. He is also survived by his sisters Dorothy Ray Davis Clark and Terry Ray Sipes (Ken); his mother-in-law, Sharron Stomps and father-in-law, Thomas Stomps; his brother-in-law, Scott Stomps and his sister-in-law, Michele Stomps Hauser (Brian); his nieces Dana Davis Stafford (Will), Ashley Stomps Harrison (Shane), Jenna Sipes Brown (Danny) and Katie Capps (Trent) and his nephews Scott Davis (Pam), Jeremy Mason (Stephanie), Joshua Mason (Tammy), Jeff Mason (Dani), Ryan Sipes, Zackery Hauser and Ryan Leary (Meaghan). He is also survived by six greatnieces, eight greatnephews, more dear family and many, many friends. He is preceded in death by his infant son, Brett Miller Ray; by his mother, the late Frances Sherman Ray and his father, the late Russell Walden Ray; by his sister, the late Virginia Mason and her late husband Randy, and his sister-in-law, the late Janet Ellen Stomps. The immediate family will honor Rusty's life and death with a private church service. A memorial service for family and friends will be held in the coming year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rusty's name to: Blue Ridge Hospice of Winchester, Virginia and the American Stroke Association
.