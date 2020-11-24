Russell William Franklin, age 68, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020 surrounded by family at his beloved cabin in Potter Co., PA. Born May 26, 1952, he was the husband of Connie Whalen Franklin for 46 years. He is survived by daughter Kelly Washington, son Joshua Franklin and friend Kirstie Ingham, grandchildren Bryce and Brooke Washington and Remi Mae Franklin. He was the son of the late Charles and Mary Cooper of Sykesville. He was also survived by siblings Gerri, Janet, Betty, Holly, Mike, William and best friend and brother Donnie and their spouses and family, and by his mother-in-law Kitty Whalen Hill. Russell worked as an electrical lineman for 40 years. It was his "nitch" and he loved it. In 2008 his longtime wish came true with a family retreat in Potter Co., PA. During his last days it was his wish to spend time at his cabin and spend time with family and friends. He loved hunting, fishing, and his most recent pastime of cutting firewood up to 65 cords per year. He loved listening to bluegrass music and if you knew Russell you knew he was definately one of a kind. He loved working and playing hard. The family would like to extend its sincere thanks to family and friends who became family from MD to Potter Co., PA, God's country, for their support over the last years. We will all miss him and remember him for his unique ways. Thanks again to everyone. Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice
.