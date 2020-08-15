Ruth Arlene Hare, 77, of Hampstead, MD passed away peacefully at home, Friday, August 14, 2020. Born November 7, 1942 in Baltimore County, MD. She is the daughter of the late Ralph Yingling Sr. and Helen Naylor Yingling. Ruth was the loving wife of Donald Eugene Hare for 59 years. Ruth worked as a secretary for Black and Decker and was a loyal member of the St. Peters Lutheran Church of Hampstead, Maryland. Surviving in addition to her husband are sons: David Hare of Hanover, PA, and Jason Hare and wife Cherise of Hanover, PA, daughter: Kimberly Hare of Parkville, MD, grandchildren: Catherine Scholles and husband Joe, and Van Hare and wife Catherine. She is also survived by 4 great grandchildren. As well as sister: Shelva Robbins and husband David of Westminster, MD. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11 am for a graveside service at St. Abraham's Lutheran Church Cemetery, 4029 Beckleysville Road, Hampstead, MD 21074. If desired, donations may be sent to St. Peters Lutheran Church located at 4300 Church Road, Hampstead, MD 21074. Funeral arrangements are by the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhartfuneralchapel.com
.