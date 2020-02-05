Ruth D. Crisler, 93, of Upperco, MD passed away peacefully in her home on February 3, 2020. Born February 3, 1927 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Anna (Fuget) Wilson and the devoted wife of the late Thomas C. Crisler, Sr. Before she retired, Ruth worked as a Switchboard Operator for the old Chesapeake & Potomac (C&P) Telephone Company and Montgomery Ward. She was a life-long- member of Emory United Methodist Church. She enjoyed spending time and doting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas C. Crisler, Sr. and daughter, Eleanor Hodgson. She is survived by two sons: Thomas C. Crisler, Jr of Upperco, MD, Terry N. Crisler and wife Susan of Berryville, VA; sister, Eleanor Metzger of Indianapolis, IN; Ten grandchildren; Ten great-grandchildren and son-in-law, Charles Hodgson of Laurel, DE. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Emory United Methodist Church, 1600 Emory Rd, Upperco, MD with Rev. Dr. Peggy Click officiating. Interment will be in Emory United Methodist Church Cemetery followed by a reception in the Church Hall. Memorial contributions are suggested to Carroll Hospice, Inc.- 292 Stoner Ave, Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be made at www.elinefh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 5, 2020