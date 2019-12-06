Ruth D. Hoffman, 90, of Littlestown, died Wednesday, Dec 4, at The Brethren Home, New Oxford. She was the widow of Bruce L. Hoffman, Sr. who died January 5, 2003. Born Sept 19, 1929 in Harney, Ruth was the daughter of the late Luther & Florence (Koontz) Angell. She was retired from Hanover Hospital. Surviving are her daughter, Lisa A. Hoffman of Littlestown; her sons, Bruce L. "Skip", Hoffman, II of Thomasville; David E. Hoffman & Elaine of Littlestown; her 4 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, a great, great granddaughter; her companion, Allen Bowersox and her brothers: Albert, Gene and Earl Angell. Ruth was predeceased by her son, Jeffrey Lee Hoffman, her grandson, Shaun D. Weishaar, her 3 sisters: Luella Strausbaugh, Grace Kerrigan, Doris Flickinger and her brother, Leroy Angell. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Harney and Harney VFW Ladies Aux. Ruth enjoyed crocheting and gardening. Funeral Service is Monday, Dec 9, at 11 A.M. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Harney with The Rev. Faye Snyder officiating. Viewing is Monday at church 10 – 11 A.M. Interment is in Mountain View Cemetery, Harney. Memorials in Ruth's name may be sent to her church @ 5918 Conover Rd., Taneytown, MD 21787. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 6, 2019