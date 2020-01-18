|
|
Ruth E. Gosnell (nee Farver), age 92. of Taylorsville, MD., died Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Carroll Hospice, Inc- Dove House in Westminster, MD. She was born March 2, 1927 in Taylorsville, MD. the daughter of the late Robert T. Farver and the late Grace Jane Farver (nee Condon). She was the wife of the late Leo Monroe "Duke" Gosnell. Ruth worked at Newman Book Shop for 10 years until it's closure, she then worked as a Secretary for Random House in Westminster for 29 years. During her retirement she would answer phone's for Burrier Funeral Home; she also worked part time at O'Farrell's Auction Barn as a secretary and then for MHC typing appraisals and then 12 years as food demo at BJ's in Westminster, MD. She was a member of Random House Alumni & Random House Lunch Bunch and was a Life member of the Winfield Volunteer Fire Dept. Auxiliary, On July 16, 2019 she received an award from Maryland State Fireman's Association for her years of service and for still being an active member into her 90's. Surviving is her wonderful daughter B. Jeanne Burrier of Taylorsville and her husband the late Charles W. Burrier, Jr. Also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Ruth was predeceased by three brothers Ray Farver, Roby Farver and Twin Brother Carl Farver. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, P.A. 1212 West Old Liberty Road Winfield, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School); with a Winfield Community Vol. Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary Memorial Service at 7:30 PM; and where the funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Jimmie L. Schwartz, Sr. officiating. Interment to follow at Taylorsville Cemetery. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral home & Crematory, P.A. Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 18, 2020