Ruth Edith Green, 92, of Westminster, died on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Lookabout Manor. Born on October 18, 1927 in Port Mommouth, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Herman Green and Viola Edwards Green. Before retiring she was a secretary. Ruth was a member of St. John Catholic Church, Wisdom Club, St. Vincent DePaul Society, and she volunteered at the soup kitchen. She is survived by three children James DeAngelo and wife Beth of Las Vegas, NV., Nancy Green Codner and husband Glenn of Westminster, and Jeffrey Green and wife Grace of Little Egg Harbor, NJ; one sister Joan Haggblom of Branchburg, NJ; and two granddaughters Mary-Elizabeth Ruth Codner and Katelyn Bernadette Codner both of Westminster. She was predeceased by a son David DeAngelo. Private interment will be held at Meadow Branch Cemetery. Memorial Mass at St. John Catholic Church in Westminster will be announced at a future date. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.

