Mrs. Ruth Elizabeth Beeson (née Hoke), originally of Westminster, MD, passed away peacefully in her sleep in Annapolis, MD on Thursday January 30, 2020 at the age of 81. Ruth was born to Solomon and Grace Hoke on November 12, 1938. She was the youngest of six children and is survived by four of her five siblings, including Solomon N. Hoke, Florence H. Wolfe, Fannie H. Borchers, and Julia H. Edwards, all of whom reside in their home state of Maryland. Ruth's eldest brother and friend George S. Hoke predeceased her. She has many nieces and nephews, all of whom she adored. Ruth graduated from Westminster High School on June 1, 1956; the Delaware Hospital School of Nursing on September 17, 1959; West Chester State College in 1974 with a Bachelor of Science in Education; Neumann College in May 1988 with a Master of Science; and the Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary on May 23, 1992 with a Master of Arts, for which she was awarded first prize in her class for her studies. Ruth married James T. Burton, Jr., deceased, with whom she had one son James W. Burton, surviving. She later married James E. Beeson, Jr., also deceased, who had two sons prior to remarriage, James E. Beeson, III, and Jonathan E. Beeson, both surviving. She wanted her loved ones to grieve peacefully. As such, per the decedent's request, she was cremated and in honoring her wishes there will not be a memorial service or place to send condolences or flowers. Her cremains will be spread at undisclosed locations. There will be a private gathering of family in Westminster, MD from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday March 21, 2020. All of Ruth's relatives and their significant others are welcome. Please contact [email protected] or 410-279-1276 for details. Ruth spent her lifetime helping others. She was a multidisciplinary nurse for more than forty years. After continuing her education, she served as a bereavement counselor for more than a decade, helping families cope with the loss of their loved ones. Ruth loved her life, family and friends and it showed with unwavering grace and equanimity. Those in her life loved her dearly for following a colorfully vibrant and caring pathway from birth until death. It is with great sorrow that the world loses a beautiful spirit – a wonderfully inimitable woman, caregiver, sister, aunt, friend, family member and mother. God bless her soul eternally. Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 9, 2020

