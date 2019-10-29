Ruth Graves

Graves, Ruth E, 92, passed away peacefully October 26, 2019 at the Hospice of the Panhandle in Kearneysville, WV; . She was preceded in death by her husbands George L. Graves and Ivon H. Fowler; son Ivon H. Fowler Jr. She is survived by daughter Arnise Journey, son-in-law Michael Journey; grandchildren Michael Journey of New Windsor, MD; Alex Journey of Harpers Ferry, WV; Chris Fowler and Angela Fowler of PA; 2 sisters, Katherine Mae Hare of Upperco, MD and Claudia McGee of Hampstead, MD; along with great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Panhandle or The .
Published in Carroll County Times from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
