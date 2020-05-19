Ruth Grayson
1927 - 2020
Ruth Elder Grayson, 92, of Westminster, died Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Birch Manor Healthcare Center. Born October 10, 1927 in Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Fannie (Rowe) Weller and Ray E. Weller. Before retiring she worked at Black and Decker. She was a member of Carrollton Church of God. She is survived by daughter Denise Harris and companion Scott Ross of Westminster, grandchildren Jed Harris (Vicki) and Carli Swift (Ryan), sisters Betty Fritz, Jeannette Koontz and Loretta Heltibridle, great-grandchildren Davin, Darian, Lillian, Hannah, Mae, John, and Anna. She was predeceased by son-in-law Bryan Harris, siblings Pauline Everhart, Evelyn Cherry, Alvie Weller, Robert Weller, Kemp Weller, Johney Weller and Reba Shorb. Private graveside services will be held at Carrollton Church of God Cemetery. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.

Published in Carroll County Times on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
