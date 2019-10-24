|
Ruth June Crizer Andes, age 88, of Woodbine, MD., died Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the Carroll Hospice-Dove House in Westminster, MD. She was born August 5, 1931 in Baltimore, MD., the daughter of the late Elwood Simon Crizer and the late Louella Mae Waggy Crizer. She was the wife of the late Asa Nelson Andes. Member of the Mt. Airy Senior Center, Top of the Hill Seniors, Assemblies of God Church Affiliation. Surviving Relatives: Children: Ronald N. and Sherry Andes, Linda A. Rose, David S. Andes, Deborah K. Andes; Grandchildren: Ryan Andes, Justin and Blaire Andes, Matthew Rose, Amy and Lionel Nicolai, Jessica Rose; Great Grandchildren: Oliver and Tyler Andes; and Gabriel Nicolai, Sister to Paul Crizer and Ethel McDaniel. Friends may call at the Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA., 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School) on Sunday from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. Funeral Service will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Ellicott City Assembly of God, 10600 Frederick Road, Ellicott City, MD 21042 with Rev. Tedd Manning officiating. Interment Lake View Memorial Park. Those Desiring may make contributions to: National Kidney Disease Foundation. Arrangements made by: Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA., online condolences to www.burrier-queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 24, 2019