Ruth Louise Dorsey (nee Cook) age 80, of Sykesville, MD., died peacefully at home Friday May 10, 2019. Born October 24, 1938 in Carroll County, she was one of 4 siblings born to the late Carroll Eugene Cook and Daisy May Cook (nee Myers). She was the wife of 63 years of the late Richard Cromwell Dorsey who passed in April 2017. She was educated in the Carroll County school system at the Robert Moton School. She was employed with the Howard County School system, retiring after 26 years of service in food preparation.She was a lifelong active member of Fairview United Methodist Church, where she served many years as head of the Usher's Board. She is survived by her children Richard Dorsey Sr. (Kathy), Don Dorsey (Roselle), Marvin Dorsey, Alex Dorsey (Tierra), Sandra Jenkins (Jason), Neal Dorsey (Clayonia), and late infant son Dennis "Eric" Dorsey; she is also survived by a brother-n-law, sister-n-laws and a host of grand, great-grand and great-great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and dear friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 7-9 PM and again on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 10-11 AM at which time the funeral service will begin at 11 AM; at the BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, P.A. 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Winfield, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School). Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.