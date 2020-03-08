Ruth Marie Lee Mingee, 77, passed away on February 21, 2020, at her home in Garrett County, Maryland while surrounded by her loving family. Ruth was born February 25, 1942 in Montgomery County, Maryland and was the daughter of the late Robert E. and C. Blanch Speak Lee. She was the wife of the late H. Louis Mingee. Surviving Ruth is sister Alma G. Bainbridge; daughter and son-in-law Anita L. and Thomas W. Hardester; grandchildren Nathaniel R., Thomas W., William D., Matthew L., Anastacia M., Louis M., and Athena G. Hardester; great-grandchildren Victoria M. Neuberth, Annabella G. Hardester, Clayton L. Sheally, and Waylon L. Hardester. In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by her daughter Victoria L. Mingee; siblings Joseph C. Lee, James F. Lee, L. Elizabeth Ferguson, Retha M. Harless, Mitchell M. Lee, and Fred E. Lee. Ruth donated her body to the State Anatomy Board to further medical research and education. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Hospice of Garrett County, P.O. Box 271, Oakland MD 21550. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 8, 2020