Ruth Moreau, age 91, of Sykesville, passed away peacefully at the Dove House, on Sunday, September 15, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Ruth was born in Baltimore, Md, daughter of the late Fernandez and Eva (Thomas) Bowen. She was a proud member of the South Carroll Senior Center, where she enjoyed the Drama club, crafts, and many bus trips. She is survived by her children, Ray (Judy), Sharon Tracey (Wayne), Diane Snyder (Bill), Robert (Carrie), Denise Ward (Mike), and Carol Long; 19 grandchildren, and 24 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Arthur J. Moreau, and sister Dorothy McDaniel (Bowen). A funeral service and celebration of her life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 915 Liberty Rd., Sykesville, Md. 21784. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, Md. 21157.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 21, 2019