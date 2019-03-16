Ruth May Morris, 82, of Reisterstown, passed away on March 15, 2019 at Carroll Lutheran Village. She was born on January 7, 1937 in Baltimore, MD to the late George and Ruth (nee McAlister) Schlipper. She was married to Earl Wilson Morris, Jr.Mrs. Morris worked at the Reisterstown Post Office as a postal clerk for 22 years.She is survived by her husband Earl Wilson Morris, Jr. of Reisterstown; son Earl W. Morris, III of Pittsburgh, PA; son Richard D. Morris of Finksburg, MD; son Jeffrey J. Morris of Finksburg, MD; son Daniel D. Morris of Hampstead, MD; son Ronald A. Morris of Reisterstown, MD; daughter Nicole S. Owings of Parkton, MD; 16 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Church, Glyndon, 65 Sacred Heart Lane, Reisterstown, MD on Saturday, March 23, 2019, 11:00am. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 1393 Progress Way, Suite 908, Eldersburg, MD 21784. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Carroll County Times from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019