Ruth Shriner Morris, 88, of New Oxford, PA and formerly of Taneytown, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Cross Keys Village and Brethren Home in New Oxford. Born December 12, 1930 in Uniontown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Helen (Stonesifer) Shriner. She was the wife of the late Samuel Allan Morris, to whom she was married for more than 50 years.Ruth was a devoted homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother. She worked as a secretary for the Harris Frock Insurance Agency in Westminster for several years. She was a member of Mayberry First Church of God in Mayberry, MD. Ruth enjoyed attending worship, cooking, camping, traveling, doing needlework, listening to music and singing. She also enjoyed watching baseball and was a fan of the Baltimore Orioles. Surviving are her twin sons, Larry Morris of Rancho Cordova, CA and Garry Morris (Debbie) of New Oxford, PA; grandchildren, Timothy Morris of Littlestown, PA, Faithe Tipton (Thomas) of Hanover, PA, and Leah Mallo (Daniel) of Colorado Springs, CO; great-grandchildren, Kimberley Tipton and Gianna Mallo; great-great-grandson, Gracen Hevey; several nieces and nephews; and 2 great-nephews. She was predeceased by all 3 of her siblings, J. Thomas Shriner, James Shriner and Lois Knight. In accordance with Ruth's wishes, a private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg with Pastor Rob Wills officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ruth's name may be made to The Good Samaritan Fund, Cross Keys Village & Brethren Home, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350.