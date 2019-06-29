Ruth Beryl Myers, 91, of New Oxford, PA., died on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at The Gardens at Gettysburg. Born on April 18, 1928 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Francis "Frank" Leslie Hicks, and Mary Elizabeth Smith Hicks. She was predeceased by her husband Norman Edward Myers who died on January 26, 2010. Before retiring she was a bookkeeper, and worked at Town & Country Furniture. She loved crafts and word searches. She is survived by her daughter ad son-in-law Lee Ann Parry and Ed of Littlestown, PA; grandchildren Joshua E. Parry and wife Jessica of Hanover, PA., Kristopher C. Hickok and wife Angie of York Springs, PA., Erika E. Desjardins and husband Chris of Delmar; 8 great-grandchildren JJ, Breyden, Aaron, Makenna, Owen, Ella, Nevaeh, and Levi. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son Curtis Daniel Myers, and her sister Dorothy Flohr. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Meadow Branch Cemetery.
Published in Carroll County Times on June 29, 2019