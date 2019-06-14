Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth N. Bullock Hughes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth N. Bullock Hughes Ruth Nelle (Bullock) Hughes, 85, born in Madison County, Arkansas to Samuel Henry and Bertha Ellen (Ducker) Bullock, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Sacramento, California. Ruth was born on a farm near Clifty, Arkansas where the family operated a hardwood mill. She attended lessons at the one-room, eight-grade, California Schoolhouse. The family relocated to Eureka Springs about 1943. Ruth Nelle graduated from Eureka Springs High School in 1950 at the age of 16. She attended Drury College in Springfield, Missouri for a time before she married her husband, Billy Thomas. After the birth of their son, the three moved several times across Arkansas then across the country to Reno, Nevada where the family grew with the birth of two daughters. Ruth and her young family settled in Sacramento, California in the early 1960s where one more daughter was born. She enjoyed her morning coffee and newspaper, gardening and was a very good baker. She was proud of being a breast cancer survivor. Ruth and Tom attended the Florin United Methodist Church, were charter members of the Sacramento Jaguar Club, participated in the Civil War Roundtable and genealogy clubs where they'd made numerous friends. Surviving are her husband, Billy Thomas, daughters, Diana (Len) Bachman, Elaine (Neil) Wilson, and Mary (Paul) Gudeman, daughter-in-law, Jackie Hughes, all currently of California, six grandchildren, two great-grandsons and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Bertha Bullock; brothers, James M. and Samuel Vance Bullock; sister, Amy Caple and son, Samuel Thomas Hughes. Services are to be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at East Lawn Memorial Park Chapel, 4300 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento, California 95819. Interment will follow at that location. Published in Carroll County Times from June 14 to June 22, 2019

