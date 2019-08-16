Ruth "Ann" Olivier, 87, of Westminster, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at her daughter's home in York, Pennsylvania. Ann was born September 27, 1932 and was the oldest daughter of the late Norman Joseph and Catherine Louise (Goldsworthy) Gellner. Ann graduated from Allegany High School. She was a dedicated employee for over 20 years at Baltimore Gas and Electric, until her retirement. Ann enjoyed traveling and was an avid Ravens fan. She previously volunteered at Carroll Hospital and was a parishioner at St. John Catholic Church. Surviving her are daughters Jennifer Ziegler of Schuylkill Haven, Pa, and Yvette Romeo and husband Christopher of York, Pa; grandchildren Shannon Altshuler, Charles Altshuler, Jeremiah Garns, Deann Rys, Matthew Garns; 8 great-grandchildren; and her beloved dog "Gracie". In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her daughter Denise Olivier, and her 3 brothers and sister. The family will welcome friends on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11 am at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster. Interment will be in Meadow Branch Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 16, 2019