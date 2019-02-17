Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Saylor. View Sign

Ruth E. Saylor, 105, of Westminster, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at the Dove House. Born July 14, 1913 in Bird Hill, she was the daughter of the late William E. Davis and Pearl Shipley Davis. Her loving husband, Raymond Saylor died in 1941. She graduated from Westminster High School in 1931. She worked for the Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Co. in Westminster. During World War II she worked for 3 years at Coppers Co., Piston Ring Division in Baltimore. She then became a Beautician and worked 27 years for Juanita's Beauty Salon in Baltimore. She was a lifelong member of Deer Park United Methodist Church and the Gleaners and Homemakers of Smallwood. She is survived by a sister Jane Spencer of Westminster; nephews Ralph Spencer of Westminster; Raymond Spencer and wife Denise of Westminster; niece Jo Ann Bell and husband William of Littlestown, PA; niece Patsy Spencer, great-niece and nephew Jodi and Josh Spencer; great-niece and husband Jenny and Gregory Mastalerz; great-niece and husband Amy and Scott Hamilton. Also survived by 3 great-great nieces and 1 great-great nephew and numerous nieces and nephews in the Saylor family.She was predeceased by her son Raymond Dale Spencer and her brother Raymond Davis.The family will receive friends on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster.Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Deer Park United Methodist Church, 2205 Sykesville Road, Westminster. Interment will follow in Deer Park Cemetery.Memorial contributions can be made to Deer Park United Methodist Church or Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.

