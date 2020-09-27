Ruth Harman Selby, 66, of Harney died peacefully on Wednesday, September 8, 2020 at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg, PA. Born September 9, 1953 in Nevada, she was the daughter of the late George Benjamin and Gertrude (Barnhart) Harman. She was the wife of George Earl Selby, Jr., to whom she was married for 48 years. Ruth was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She formerly attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Harney. She enjoyed watching favorite television programs, collecting unicorn figurines, and traveling with her friend Esther, assisting with projects to help other people. Surviving, in addition to her husband George, are sons, Matthew Selby (Angela Frazier) of Emmitsburg, and Charles Selby of Harney; 3 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Sandy Bowers; and many nieces and nephews. She is also remembered by her close friend, Esther Aulthouse. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her father's life-long companion, Mabel Reed, and step-sisters, Marion Clayville and Georgia Martin. Services are private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Taneytown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to help defray final expenses may be made to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD 21787. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com
.