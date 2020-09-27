1/1
Ruth Selby
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Harman Selby, 66, of Harney died peacefully on Wednesday, September 8, 2020 at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg, PA. Born September 9, 1953 in Nevada, she was the daughter of the late George Benjamin and Gertrude (Barnhart) Harman. She was the wife of George Earl Selby, Jr., to whom she was married for 48 years. Ruth was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She formerly attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Harney. She enjoyed watching favorite television programs, collecting unicorn figurines, and traveling with her friend Esther, assisting with projects to help other people. Surviving, in addition to her husband George, are sons, Matthew Selby (Angela Frazier) of Emmitsburg, and Charles Selby of Harney; 3 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Sandy Bowers; and many nieces and nephews. She is also remembered by her close friend, Esther Aulthouse. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her father's life-long companion, Mabel Reed, and step-sisters, Marion Clayville and Georgia Martin. Services are private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Taneytown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to help defray final expenses may be made to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD 21787. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Taneytown
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
410-756-6688
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved