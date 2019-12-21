|
Ruth VanSant Bennett, age 92, of Woodbine passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law due to complications from cancer. Born on September 21, 1927 in Mt. Airy, Maryland she was the daughter of the late Prentiss Wilbur VanSant and Clara Brashears VanSant. She was the wife of the late Edwin DeWitt Bennett, her husband of 74 years who passed away on April 14, 2019. Ruth graduated from Mt. Airy High School in 1944. Before retiring she was a secretary at Stems Supply in Winfield for 35 years. Ruth was an active member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Sykesville, Maryland. She continually loved volunteering at church. Most recently in November, she made her famous candy for the Christmas Bazaar. She was well known for her homemade candy, jellies and pickles. Ruth was a charter member of the Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. On July 16, 2019 she received an award from Maryland State Fireman's Association for her years of service and for still being an active member into her 90's. She loved to dance and play cards with friends and family and trips to Myrtle Beach with friends. Surviving family is son Donald and wife Cathy of Woodbine, daughter Nancy Newcomer and husband Grayson (Dan) of Westminster, grandchildren, Suzanne, Bruce, Amanda, Rob, Matthew, Great-Grandchildren, Marcus, Phillip and RJ. Surviving in addition are her brothers, Allen VanSant of Pikesville and Donald VanSant of Mt. Airy and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Prentiss VanSant Jr. and Hanford VanSant and sister, Annabelle VanSant Biddinger. The family will welcome friends at the Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA., 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. Winfield Volunteer Community Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will hold a Memorial Service on Sunday evening at 7:30 p.m.; Taylorsville-Winfield Lions Club Memorial Service to follow. A funeral service will be held at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 4901 Woodbine Road, Sykesville, MD on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Judith Emerson officiating. Interment will be at Ebenezer U.M. Church Cemetery following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ebenezer UM Church Building Fund, 4901 Woodbine Road, Sykesville, MD 21784 or to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements made by: Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA online condolences to www.burrier-queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 21, 2019