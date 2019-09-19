Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM VFW Post 467 519 Poole Rd. Westminster , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ryan Matthew Dell, 56, of Westminster, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born March 16, 1963 in Baltimore he was the son of Charlotte Dell of Westminster and the late Raymond Dell. He was the loving husband of Teresa "Terry" Ann Schmidt. Ryan graduated from Westminster High School class of 1981. He began his working career driving trucks for Cubbage Trash Removal Co. He also did construction for local home builders and was employed for Penn Line working on overhead power lines, and most recently worked part time for Weis Market in Westminster as a gas station attendant. Ryan was an auxiliary member of the VFW Post 467 and served as past president of the men's auxiliary for many years, a social member of the VFW Post 6954, Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie 2226, and the Westminster Moose Family Center 1381. Ryan enjoyed his memberships at these organizations, played on a couple pool leagues, enjoyed playing cards with a group of friends, and he enjoyed camping and traveling with his wife. Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are step-children Franklin Shamer, Jr. (Lisa), Jodi Hudgens (Kris), Dustin Shamer (Krystal); step-grandchildren Paige, Mya, Brayden, Kamryn, and Layton; brother Raymond Dell; sister Christine "Chris" Bangerd (Jeff); nieces Brandy and Kate Bangerd; nephew Tim Bangerd; 20 nieces and nephews and 28 great-nieces and nephews from his wife's family. A Celebration of Ryan's Life will be on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the VFW Post 467, 519 Poole Rd., Westminster. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers a contribution would be greatly appreciated to his wife, Terry Schmidt, c/o Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd. Westminster MD 21157. Arrangements provided by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel. Condolences offered at

