Suter Bryce Jackson, 88, of Owings Mills, MD, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, peacefully with his family by his side. Born on September 26, 1931, in Owings Mills, MD, he was the son of the late Suter G. and Vertrude Maxwell Jackson. He was the beloved husband of the late Elsie (Hyde) Jackson, who passed away in 2011. Bryce worked many years as a truck driver for Victor Lynn/Eastern Trucking. He also worked as a trash truck driver. He did lawn mower repair, and helped at Captain Harvey's in the crab house and driving the crab truck. He was a member of the VFW Post 521, American Legion Post 116, Reisterstown Moose, Westminster Elks, Littlestown Eagles, AmVets, and the BUCS Club of Westminster. He loved stock car racing, NASCAR, and was also a go-kart racer. Bryce loved to spend time with his family and friends. He enjoyed being Santa Clause for so many throughout his years. He was active with numerous charities. A proud veteran, he served in the United States Army. Surviving him is his daughter: Catherine Tarr, grandchildren: Douglass Tarr and significant other Glenda Hammerbacher, and Bryan Tarr and wife Rachel, great-grandchildren: Dayton, Devin, Abigail, Bryan Jr., and Bryce, and sisters: Sandy Murrey and Yvette Hall, family friend: Laura Poskus, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter: Gail Jackson, and a brother: Maxwell Jackson. A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, June 24, from 3-5 and 7-9 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 2117. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bryce's name may be made to VFW Post 521, 214 S Tollgate Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Owings Mills, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 21, 2020.