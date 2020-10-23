1/
S. Martin Long
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share S.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
S. Martin Long, 95, passed away on October 20, 2020 in Gettysburg, PA. Born February 18, 1925 in Pleasant Hill, MD, he was the son of the late Carroll Edward and Julia (Carlisle) Long. He was a graduate of Franklin High School and was a member of the Arcadia (Upperco) Volunteer Fire Department and Christ Lutheran Church in Trenton. Martin had a beautiful voice and was often called on to sing at weddings and funerals. He also led many sing-alongs at numerous local churches. Martin was pre-deceased by his brothers and sisters, Daniel Carlisle, John Edward, David G James (Jimmie), Martha Elizabeth (Betty) Thompson and Urath E. Long. Surviving are his sister, Grace Lorraine Bond and brother Monroe Carroll (Pete) Long of Ooltewah, TN along with numerous nieces and nephews. Interment will be at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery. Please check the Eline Funeral Home website for service updates. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his honor may be sent to the Upperco Volunteer Fire Department on their website (uppercovfc.org) or to Christ Lutheran Church, 16530 Trenton Church Road, Upperco, MD 21155. Online condolences may be made at www.elinefh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved