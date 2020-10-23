S. Martin Long, 95, passed away on October 20, 2020 in Gettysburg, PA. Born February 18, 1925 in Pleasant Hill, MD, he was the son of the late Carroll Edward and Julia (Carlisle) Long. He was a graduate of Franklin High School and was a member of the Arcadia (Upperco) Volunteer Fire Department and Christ Lutheran Church in Trenton. Martin had a beautiful voice and was often called on to sing at weddings and funerals. He also led many sing-alongs at numerous local churches. Martin was pre-deceased by his brothers and sisters, Daniel Carlisle, John Edward, David G James (Jimmie), Martha Elizabeth (Betty) Thompson and Urath E. Long. Surviving are his sister, Grace Lorraine Bond and brother Monroe Carroll (Pete) Long of Ooltewah, TN along with numerous nieces and nephews. Interment will be at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery. Please check the Eline Funeral Home website for service updates. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his honor may be sent to the Upperco Volunteer Fire Department on their website (uppercovfc.org
) or to Christ Lutheran Church, 16530 Trenton Church Road, Upperco, MD 21155. Online condolences may be made at www.elinefh.com
.