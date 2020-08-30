Stewart Marvin Hollinger, 80, of Westminster, died August 28, 2020 at Dove House, surrounded by his family. Born March 31,1940 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Stewart and Gertrude Sterner Hollinger. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Janet Bixler Hollinger, whom he married July 5, 1964. Marvin was raised by his paternal grandparents, the late Arthur and Carrie B. Hollinger of Union Mills. He graduated from Westminster High School, Class of 1960, where he was involved in many activities, including being manager for the WHS football team. He continued being a fan of the Owl sports teams, and he was also a fan of the Baltimore Colts, Ravens and Orioles. He was employed by the Maryland State Police at the Westminster Barracks for 40 years as a Police Communications Operator. Marvin was a life member of the Westminster Fire Department, a member and current secretary of the Westminster Fire Police, member and current vice-president of the Maryland Troopers Association, a member of the Westminster Optimist Club, serving in many capacities. He coached Little League Baseball and Football. He was founder and current president of Friends of Shipley, Inc. He was a member of Zion United Methodist Church of Shipley, where he served as chairman of the Pastor Parish Relations Committee, president of the United Methodist Men, and chairman of the fundraising committee. He guided his men's group in providing for the children and youth of the church in special activities. Marvin enjoyed fundraising for the various organizations he belonged to, and was responsible for bringing some top country-western performers to Carroll County for Westminster Fire Department and other organizations. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son and his wife, David and Suzanne Hollinger of Westminster, grandchildren, Taylor Hollar and her husband, David, of Waynesboro, PA., Evan Grant Hollinger and Riley Grace Hollinger of Westminster; sister and brother-in-law, Vivian and Robert Seipp, and sister-in-law Dolores Bankert all of Westminster, and numerous nieces and nephews (including the 'Eight is Enough" gang), great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by son, Craig Hollinger, step-mother, Minerva Hollinger, brothers and sisters-in-law, Guy Wolf, Eugene and Catherine Hollinger, Raymond and Miriam Hollinger, sister, Betty Bitzel Mikesell , sister-in-law, Carol Bixler Head, and brother-in-law, Raymond Bankert. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., and Monday, August 31, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster. A Memorial Service by the Westminster Fire Department will be held Monday August 31, at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. YuJung Hwang officiating. Interment will be in Zion United Methodist Church of Shipley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion United Methodist Church of Shipley, 2714-16 Old Washington Road, Westminster, MD 21157 or to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store