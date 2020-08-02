1/1
Sallie Hemp
1954 - 2020
Sallie Anthony Hemp, 66, of Westminster, died on July 7, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center after a brief illness. Born on February 9, 1954 in Frederick, MD., she was the daughter of the late Robert Rice Hemp, Sr. and Rachel McMahan Hemp. Sallie was most recently employed as a Social Worker. She attended Carroll County schools graduating from Westminster High School in 1972. She received her Bachelor's Degree from UMBC and Master's Degree from Catholic University in Washington, DC. She is survived by her brother, Robert Rice Hemp, Jr. of Ocean City, MD; niece Kristen Hemp Small and husband Mike and their two daughters, Keria & Kayla of Middletown, DE; nephew Brandon Robert Hemp and wife Julie and their three children, Ryker, Beckham & Blakely of West Ocean City, MD; close friend and cousin Diane McMahan; and numerous cousins. Inurnment will be at the family plot at St. Marks Apostolic Episcopal Church in Petersville, MD. at a later date. Contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.

Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
1 entry
August 1, 2020
Pamela Haines
Friend
