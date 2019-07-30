|
Salvatore "Sal" Pelicano, 100, of Hampstead and Westminster, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster. Born January 1, 1919 in Hartford, CT, and raised in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Rocco and Antonia Rini Pelicano. He was the loving husband of the late Medora Lee Bradford Pelicano, his wife of 70 years. Salvatore was a proud veteran of the United States Army having served during World War II, and heroically survived two near fatal injuries while in combat. He is a decorative recipient of several military medals, service ribbons, and badges, most notably including the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. After managing parking garages most of his lifetime in Washington, D.C., he retired from PMI. He moved to Westminster and retired a second time at the age of 91 from Shoppers grocery store. Salvatore was a man of many interests. In his younger years, he enjoyed swimming, playing the banjo and boxing. He loved animals, kids, but above all, he loved getting together with his family. Salvatore was a member of the American Legion Carroll Post #31, VFW Post #467, and the Westminster Moose Lodge #1381. Surviving Salvatore are children Medora Lorraine Riley and husband Robert of Hampstead, Cecelia L. Pelicano of Westminster, John S. Pelicano of Clarksburg, and Robert L. Pelicano of Las Vegas, NV; sisters Jessomia Marie Rector of Mechanicsville, and Marie Alice Prestipino of Dunkirk; grandchildren James and John Hamilton, Stacey Mathias, John and Erick Pelicano, Terry Butler and Rebecca Avery; 14 great-grandchildren; 8 great great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Special thanks to his caregiver Jacyn Phelps and family and to his friends Tina and Rick Mawhenny and Bill Whaley. He was predeceased by brothers Dominic and Mike Pelicano. The family will welcome friends on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 12 noon at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be held at a future date in Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory to the American Legion Post #31, 2 Sycamore St., Westminster, MD 21157, the VFW Post 467, 519 Poole Rd, Westminster, MD 21157, or to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
