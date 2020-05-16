Samantha Leigh Ogle, 28, of Westminster, Maryland, died on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Born March 17, 1992 in Baltimore, Maryland she was the daughter of Kevin S. Ogle of Westminster and Tara D. Moore of Taneytown. Samantha was a graduate of Westminster High School. She worked for English American, Hahn's of Westminster, and Goodwill. She loved playing basketball, riding her bike and cooking. She was an artist and enjoyed painting. Samantha loved the warmth and sunshine of the summer season, and was a very kind, caring and empathetic person. Surviving in addition to her parents are daughter, Iyana Johnson; maternal grandmother, Leanna Moore of Westminster; sisters, Alora Ogle, Heather Phyles and Kristen Belvins all of Westminster; brothers, Dion Gambal and Matthew Belvins of Westminster; companion, Victor Cora of Westminster. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 4 p.m. until the time of a funeral service at 6 p.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis Street, Westminster. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist with final expenses.



