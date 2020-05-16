Samantha Leigh Ogle
1992 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Samantha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Samantha Leigh Ogle, 28, of Westminster, Maryland, died on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Born March 17, 1992 in Baltimore, Maryland she was the daughter of Kevin S. Ogle of Westminster and Tara D. Moore of Taneytown. Samantha was a graduate of Westminster High School. She worked for English American, Hahn's of Westminster, and Goodwill. She loved playing basketball, riding her bike and cooking. She was an artist and enjoyed painting. Samantha loved the warmth and sunshine of the summer season, and was a very kind, caring and empathetic person. Surviving in addition to her parents are daughter, Iyana Johnson; maternal grandmother, Leanna Moore of Westminster; sisters, Alora Ogle, Heather Phyles and Kristen Belvins all of Westminster; brothers, Dion Gambal and Matthew Belvins of Westminster; companion, Victor Cora of Westminster. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 4 p.m. until the time of a funeral service at 6 p.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis Street, Westminster. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist with final expenses.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
Send Flowers
Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
410-848-3933
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved