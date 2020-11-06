Samuel O. Bankert, 96, of Westminster, died Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Lookabout Manor. Born April 20, 1924 in Westminster, he was the son of the late John Thomas Bankert and Mary Margaret Hahn Bankert. His wife Ethel "Margaret" Bankert died in 2007. Before retiring he was a Truck driver for A.D. Frye. He served in the Army during WWII and was a life member of the VFW Post No. 467. He is survived by 2 sons Raymond I. Bankert of Westminster and John S. Bankert and wife Pat of Westminster; a sister Sara Jane Cromer of Hanover, PA, a brother William A. Bankert and wife Sandy of Raynham, MA; two grandsons Eric Bankert and wife Kim of Taneytown and Josh Bankert and wife Kristen of New Freedom, PA; 5 great-granddaughters Devin, Rylee, Logan, Karleigh and Jacqueline Bankert. He was predeceased by a son David Bankert, grandson Adam W. Bankert and daughter-in-law Patty Bankert. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Pleasant Valley Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Perpetual Care Fund, c/o Mike Gist, 1903 S. Pleasant Valley Rd., Westminster, MD 21158. Online condolences may be made at www.FLETCHERFUNERALHOME.net
