Samuel J. Carr Sr.
1943 - 2020
Samuel J. Carr, Sr., age 77, of Taylorsville, MD., died Monday, September 14, 2020 at his home. He was born May 13, 1943 in Westminster, MD., the son of the late Jesse H. Carr and the late Helen Dell Carr. He was the husband of the late Suzanne Lee Carr (nee Gunn). Sam was a retired Mechanic, member of the Taylorsville Hunt Club, and member of the Winfield Community Fire Department. He loved fox hunting and cooking and enjoyed his property in West Virginia. Surviving are son Samuel J. Carr, Jr. and wife Terry of Taylorsville; daughter Shay J. Carr and companion Douglas Bauerlien of Westminster; granddaughters Jill M. Carr of Woodbine, Rachel N. Carr of Winfield, and Mystic Sullivan of Taylorsville; great-grandson Donald Snyder, IV of Taylorsville; and 3 sisters and 1 brother. Private service and interment. Memorial contributions may made to: Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, 14 Pennsylvania Plaza, Suite 2110, New York, NY 10122, https://give.ocrahope.org or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital., 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, https://www.stjude.org. Arrangements made by: Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA., Sykesville, MD online condolences to www.burrier-queen.com.

Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burrier Queen Funeral Home
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
