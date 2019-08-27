Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel M. Pierce. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM New Windsor Fire Department social hall 101 High Street New Windsor , MD View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Samuel Marion Pierce, 85, of Fenwick Island, DE, formerly of New Windsor, MD, passed away on August 22, 2019 at Delaware Hospice in Milford, DE. He was born February 6, 1934 in Greensboro, NC to parents Clarence Elder and Lalah Trent Pierce. He was the devoted husband of Doris Ann Phillips Pierce, his high-school sweetheart and wife of 65 years. Sam graduated from Greensboro High School in 1952. He began studying drafting and technical drawing sponsored by his first professional employer, Carolina Steel Company. In 1958, he took a drafting position with Southern Oxygen Company, a supplier of liquid oxygen tanks to hospitals. The company transferred him to Silver Spring, MD in 1960. Soon after that move, Sam settled his growing family on a farm outside New Windsor, MD. In 1971, Sam and a colleague started Metropolitan Medical, a respiratory and anesthesia equipment company. He retired from and sold his successful business in 1995. Throughout his years in New Windsor, Sam was active in his community as a member of the New Windsor Lions Club, as the owner-operator of The New Windsor Hardware Store, and, together with Doris, as the co-owner and co-operator of The Atlee House Bed & Breakfast, which they created in the historic Isaac Atlee House on Water Street. He served as mayor of the Town of New Windsor from 2001 until 2008, and then sat on the New Windsor Town Council from 2009-2012. Sam and Doris moved to Fenwick Island, DE in 2017 where he became active in a local church and Lions Club and served on his community's homeowners association. He is survived by daughter Angela Pierce of Bradenton, FL; daughter Claudia Pierce and fiancé, Gary Fleshman, of Milton, DE; son Trent Pierce and wife, Cari, of Westminster, MD; grandson Phillip Morley and wife, Sheila; and grandson Tyler Morley; as well as great grandchildren Ethan and Addison Morley. The family has followed Sam's wishes that his body be donated to medical science studies. Friends are invited to a memorial celebration of Sam's life on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the New Windsor Fire Department social hall at 101 High Street, New Windsor, MD with a luncheon to follow. Interment at Pipe Creek Cemetery will be private and at a later date. Donations "In Memory of Sam Pierce" may be made to the New Windsor Lions Club Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 167, New Windsor, MD 21776.

