Samuel Picco
1924 - 2020
Samuel Joseph Picco, 95, of Taneytown and formerly of Hampstead, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Lorien Taneytown. Born October 6, 1924 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Samuel and Philomena Detorie Picco. He was the husband of the late Catherine Mary Picco, who died in 2002. He was a graduate of Polytechnic Institute, Baltimore. He had worked as a computer operator for both B & O Railroad and CSX. He was a life member of the Cardinal Gibbons Council #2521 of the Knights of Columbus. He was very proud of his Italian heritage and was very fond of his family living in Italy. He particularly enjoyed his travels to Italy. He enjoyed music, gardening, singing and spending time with his family. Surviving are daughters, Catherine Mary Walberg of Hagerstown and Patricia Ann White of Havre De Grace; sons, Anthony Joseph Picco of Sykesville and John Philip Picco of Hanover, PA; ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Monday, August 10, 2020, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead. a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 8420 Belair Road, Nottingham with the Rev. Francis Ouma as celebrant. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to Food For The Poor at foodforthepoor.org.

Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
AUG
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD 21074
410-239-8163
Memories & Condolences

August 7, 2020
God Bless Samuel and his dear family. With Love and Peace, Mike, Barb, Michael, Tracey and Crystal Wagner
Barbara, Michael & Crystal Wagner
Friend
