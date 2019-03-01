Our beloved Sam passed peacefully from this earth and into his Lord's arms February 22, 2019 at the University of MD Hospital in Baltimore after battling an illness.Born August 25, 1980 in Westminster, he was the son of Charles Wayne Mooshian and Linda Kay (Eaton) Mooshian. In addition to his parents surviving are sons, Nathaniel Wayne Mooshian and Samuel Wayne Mooshian, Jr; and his brother, Charles Jacob Mooshian. Sam was a Christian who was very close with his family and friends, having an especially tight bond with his brother, Jake, and a deep, loving relationship with his son, Nathan. He was an artist, creating wonderful drawings throughout his life; and a musician, writing over 100 songs. Sam played guitar beautifully, touching all who had the good fortune to hear him play. Sam worked in the field of construction, specializing in roofing. He mastered the sport of skateboarding, performing incredible stunts. Sam had a kind, and playful spirit. He enjoyed spending time in nature. The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm, until the time of a Memorial Service at 4:30 pm on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be private.Memorial contributions may be made to the . Published in Carroll County Times from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary